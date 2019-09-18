The Blade Obituaries
Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home
501 Conant St
Maumee, OH 43537
(419) 893-7686
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home
501 Conant St
Maumee, OH 43537
View Map
Marlene Ann Lewis


1940 - 2019
Marlene "Nana" Ann Lewis, age 79, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 16 with loved ones by her side at Toledo Hospice of Northwest Ohio. She was born in Toledo on February 8, 1940 to parents Henry and Hattie King (Kurek).

Marlene found her joy in early daily breakfast at Dino's, Euchre and gin games with her friends, keeping her house particularly clean while decorating every room for every holiday, and gardening in her yard. She loved watching horror shows and always had a puzzle started on the table. Most of all she enjoyed spending time with her family. Marlene married John C. Lewis in 1959 and together they raised their daughter Kimberly in their Maumee home. Marlene was a proud "Nana" to her 3 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren, always making sure they had a snack in hand and a smile on their face. She was always one to crack a joke and make sure everyone was taken care for before herself. Marlene will be remembered for her witty humor, her countless home antiques, her selflessness, and her love for her family.

Marlene is survived by her daughter, Kimberly (Ryan); three grandchildren, Andrea, Jacob and Olivia; and three great-grandchildren, Zoey, Zane, and Zander.

Marlene is preceded in death by her husband, John; parents, Henry and Hattie; her siblings, Dolores, Richard, Betty, Roy, David, Mary Ann, Donald, Henry, Fred, Harriet, and James King.

Family and Friends will be received on Friday, September 20, 2019 from 10-1 at Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home, 501 Conant St., Maumee. Interment will follow at Riverside Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Toledo Area Humane Society. Online condolences may be made at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Blade on Sept. 18, 2019
