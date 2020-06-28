Marlene Damm12/24/1933 - 06/21/2020Marlene Damm age 86 of Toledo passed away Sunday June 21, 2020 in her residence. Marlene was born in Toledo on December 24, 1933 to Harlan L. and Jennie (Cook) Adams. Marlene was a great mother and kid at heart. She enjoyed playing cards, board games, dancing, golf, listening to her old records and her trips to the casinos.She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, William Damm Jr; and sisters, Hilda Reihing and Ruth DuVall. Marlene is survived by her children, Cheryl Redner, Jeffery A. Damm and Tracy (Bobbi Jo Perry) Damm; grandchildren, Michael Redner, Timothy (Ashley) Redner, Marisa (Dustin) Damm-Mchahan, Seth and Cody; great grandchildren, Jazmin, Declan, Audrey, Camryn, and Lexie; and a brother, Harlan (Pat) Adams Jr.The family will be receiving friends in the Urbanski Funeral Home a Life Celebration Home, 5055 Secor Rd Toledo, Ohio on Tuesday June 30, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Funeral services will begin at 1:00 p.m. followed by burial at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park.