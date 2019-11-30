|
|
Marlene Janis Berry
Marlene Janis Berry, age 75 of Sylvania, Ohio passed away, Tuesday, November 26, 2019. She was born in Toledo, Ohio on January 27, 1944 to the late George and Ruth Sarvis.
Marlene enjoyed spending time with family and friends and making people happy. She loved her grandchildren, spending as much time as she could with them. Marlene was a devote member of Point Place United Church of Christ for many years.
Left to cherish Marlene's memory are her children, Skip Berry, Christina (Mike) Motter, and Scott (Mitch) Antesky; 5 grandchildren; and 1 great-grandchild; sisters, Darlene (Wayne) and Edna (Mike); special extended family, Becky, David, Evie, and Glenn; and many friends. Marlene was preceded in death by her husband Elmer Berry; son, Tracy Berry; and 4 sisters.
In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions can be made out to Hospice of Northwest Ohio or Point Place United Church of Christ.
Family will be receiving friends Monday, December 2, 2019 from 4:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. at Newcomer Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel, 4150 W. Laskey Road, Toledo, Ohio 43623 (419-473-0300). Visitation will continue on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 from 9:00 A.M. to 10:00 A.M. at Point Place United Church of Christ, 4920 297th Street, Toledo, Ohio 43611 (419-726-7390) with Funeral Services beginning at 10 A.M. Burial is to follow at Toledo Memorial Park.
