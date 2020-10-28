1/1
Marlene "Susie" Nissen
1952 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marlene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marlene "Susie" Nissen

Marlene Sue Nissen, 68, of Millbury, Ohio, died peacefully at her home on October 21, 2020.

In Toledo, Ohio, she was born on September 9, 1952, to the late Robert "Smoke" Helle and Dorothy (Tober) Helle. She married Ray Nissen on January 24, 1995.

Surviving are her husband, Ray; sons, Rocky and Brian Johnson; grandchildren, Autumn (Mike) Szenderski, Rocky, Blake, and Brooke Johnson and great-granddaughter, Anna; brothers, Jim (Jenny), and Russ (Donna) Helle; sister, Sandy (Jim) Dippman. She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Barb Miller.

As I was preparing this tribute, I listened to our favorite music, and one song, "Time to Say Goodbye," really hit home for me. It is time for me to say goodbye to my love and my best friend. It's also time for all her family and many friends to say goodbye to a person who was known for always smiling, laughing, and with her around whether it was cards, just socializing, or even a conga line, it always meant to be a good time for all. No one would be a stranger to her for very long.

I quickly learned I was getting involved with a remarkable person, her incredible family, and the slew of wonderful friends when we first started dating. Our regular Friday Date night was piling into Jimmy's Cadillac Eldorado and going to karaoke. Who knew that I would sing "I Got You Babe" over a hundred times, with her always pulling off my hat and rubbing my bald head when the lyrics were "Don't let them say your hair's too long." It was all about family to Susie; she loved her parents, brothers, and sisters, but mostly she was a typical mama bear to her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchild; they were always first in her heart.

Susie wanted to be cremated and that no services be held. Instead, she wanted me to plan a Celebration of Life, not for her but for everyone to take a break from the craziness around us. I will arrange for this to be held soon.

Finally, only a few of us close to her knew the amount of pain and suffering she went through the last four months. Also, thanks to the archaic state regulations, she spent it in almost total isolation. She just wanted to come home; when she did, she made fantastic progress in a truly short time and started to resume her everyday life. Then the pain came back, and I think she downplayed it, knowing that it might mean going back into the hospital and to the isolation that came with it.

We can now say goodbye to Susie, knowing that she is now pain-free and with her family and friends in a much better place.

www.freckchapel.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Oct. 28 to Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Freck Funeral Chapel
1155 South Wynn Road
Oregon, OH 43616
(419) 693-9304
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Freck Funeral Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 27, 2020
Quite possibly that is the most beautiful eulogy/obituary that I have ever read. My deepest condolences to those closest to her. Susie was the best Grandmother and Friend. I always knew I could count on her and she always went out of her way to make certain that her Grandchildren had all that they needed and more importantly knew that they were so loved. A wonderful lady she was. May God wrap his arms around her loved ones and guide them through this terribly difficult time. I love you Susie, you were the best Grandma I could have asked for to my Son. Thank you for that.
Melanie Hyslop
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved