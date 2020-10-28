Marlene "Susie" NissenMarlene Sue Nissen, 68, of Millbury, Ohio, died peacefully at her home on October 21, 2020.In Toledo, Ohio, she was born on September 9, 1952, to the late Robert "Smoke" Helle and Dorothy (Tober) Helle. She married Ray Nissen on January 24, 1995.Surviving are her husband, Ray; sons, Rocky and Brian Johnson; grandchildren, Autumn (Mike) Szenderski, Rocky, Blake, and Brooke Johnson and great-granddaughter, Anna; brothers, Jim (Jenny), and Russ (Donna) Helle; sister, Sandy (Jim) Dippman. She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Barb Miller.As I was preparing this tribute, I listened to our favorite music, and one song, "Time to Say Goodbye," really hit home for me. It is time for me to say goodbye to my love and my best friend. It's also time for all her family and many friends to say goodbye to a person who was known for always smiling, laughing, and with her around whether it was cards, just socializing, or even a conga line, it always meant to be a good time for all. No one would be a stranger to her for very long.I quickly learned I was getting involved with a remarkable person, her incredible family, and the slew of wonderful friends when we first started dating. Our regular Friday Date night was piling into Jimmy's Cadillac Eldorado and going to karaoke. Who knew that I would sing "I Got You Babe" over a hundred times, with her always pulling off my hat and rubbing my bald head when the lyrics were "Don't let them say your hair's too long." It was all about family to Susie; she loved her parents, brothers, and sisters, but mostly she was a typical mama bear to her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchild; they were always first in her heart.Susie wanted to be cremated and that no services be held. Instead, she wanted me to plan a Celebration of Life, not for her but for everyone to take a break from the craziness around us. I will arrange for this to be held soon.Finally, only a few of us close to her knew the amount of pain and suffering she went through the last four months. Also, thanks to the archaic state regulations, she spent it in almost total isolation. She just wanted to come home; when she did, she made fantastic progress in a truly short time and started to resume her everyday life. Then the pain came back, and I think she downplayed it, knowing that it might mean going back into the hospital and to the isolation that came with it.We can now say goodbye to Susie, knowing that she is now pain-free and with her family and friends in a much better place.