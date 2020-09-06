Marlene P. "Skipper" Christen
Marlene P. "Skipper" Christen passed peacefully on September 1, 2020 at her home in Ottawa Hills, OH.
Skipper was born in Chicago, Illinois, on December 9, 1930 to Peter and Florence Kros. Marlene moved to Crown Point, Indiana with her parents and sister as a child, where they owned and operated a poultry farm. After graduating high school, Skipper enrolled in Purdue University where she was an honor student, a member of the Chi Omega sorority and a Bachelor of Science graduate in Home Economics. After graduation, she married the late Frederick "Fred" C. Christen whom she had met at Purdue. She and Fred settled in Toledo, OH where she taught Home Economics for the Toledo Public Schools. Fred and Skipper remained in the Toledo area for their entire life where they raised their three children, managed their roofing business, and were active in the community.
Skipper enjoyed her association with many area institutions including Hope Lutheran Church, the Junior League of Toledo and The Toledo Art Museum, where she was an Aide and served on the Steering Committee for the Art Fare cookbook. Skipper especially enjoyed gardening and was an active member of the Ottawa Hills Garden Club, and also enjoyed collecting miniatures. She and Fred enjoyed boating, golf and many other activities together and could often be found at the Inverness Club, Toledo Country Club or the Crews Nest. She also loved attending football games with family and friends at Purdue University where she was a season ticket holder and loyal member of The John Purdue Club.
Skipper was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend to many. She was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Jackie; and husband, Fred. She is survived by her children, Rick Christen (Brenda Joyce), Kim (Jim) Meyer ,Tammy Christen (Ibrahim Guirguis); grandchildren, Sarah Christen, Scott Christen, Chad (Samantha) Meyer, Chris (Abbey) Meyer and Andrew Meyer; great-grandchildren, Reese Meyer and Charlie Meyer and brother-in-law Bob (Dianne) Christen.
Due to the COVID pandemic, the memorial service will be held at a later date. The family requests that any memorial contribution to honor Skipper be made to Hope Lutheran Church or to a charity of your choice
.