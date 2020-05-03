Marlene P. Robedeau
Marlene Patricia Robedeau found peace April 27, 2020. She was born in Toledo on May 18, 1938 to Edmund and Josephine Malczewski. After graduating from Central Catholic, Marlene worked in display, sales and office management. She was working at Woolworth's when she met her husband, Eugene A. Robedeau, Jr. He met his million-dollar baby at the five and ten cent store. They were married on September 20, 1958.
She was a loving wife and mother. In earlier years, she was a Cub and Girl Scout leader, league bowler, hockey mom, and took karate. She was a friend of Bill W. and was known for her funny leads at meetings. Later, she and Gene enjoyed time at their lake property, BGSU hockey trips and Music Box events. She was a great cook, although her one instance of a tuna casserole missing the tuna lives on as a family story. She enjoyed socializing, old movies, reading, crafts, and was devoted to her grandchildren. It was a tradition to hide a plastic egg in her always beautiful bouffant hairdo during Easter hunts.
Marlene was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Ron and Pat Malczewski; husband, Gene; and grandson, Christian Robedeau. Left to cherish her memory are her children, Denise (John Bergener) and Dennis (Terri) Robedeau; grandchildren, Ian and Lacey Robedeau; great grandson,Parker Robedeau; and numerous other family members and friends.
Due to COVID19, a private service was held with her body resting in a mausoleum at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
Thanks to the staff of Heatherdowns Assisted Living and Hospice of Northwest Ohio for giving her comfort at the end. Please consider donations to St. Patrick of Heatherdowns Church, Hospice of Northwest Ohio or the charity of your choice in her memory.
Please send condolences to www.sujkowskiairport.com.
Published in The Blade from May 3 to May 5, 2020.