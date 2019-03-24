Marlene R. "Marty" Simpson



Marlene R. "Marty" Simpson, 84, of Temperance, MI, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at her home. She was born May 24, 1934, in Oregon, OH and was the daughter of Walter and Helen (Missler) Turnow. Marty was an inspector for Champion Spark Plug for 20 years before retiring. She was a member of the Dandelions of Temperance. Marty enjoyed gardening, playing cards and especially loved being with the "Golden Girls".



Survivors include her daughters, Karen (Russ) Ryan, Wendy (Dan) Kosztak and Becky Quiroga; grandchildren, Sean (Gina) Ryan, Erica (Brad) Deck and Kelly (Dustin) Miller; great-grandchildren, Kellen Ryan, Kaleb Ryan and Devlin Miller and her sister, Beverly (Jim) Jacobs. Marty was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Norman Turnow.



Friends are invited to visit on Monday from 2-8 p.m., at the Ansberg-West Funeral Home, 3000 Sylvania Avenue, (between Secor and Douglas Roads), where funeral services will be held on Tuesday at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Whiteford Union Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Pl., Memphis, TN 38105; Northwest Ohio, 3100 West Central Avenue, Suite 235, Toledo, OH 43606, for breast cancer research or ProMedica Hospice, 1070 North Monroe Street, Monroe, MI 48162.



Online condolences may be sent to Marty's family at:



www.ansberg-west.com





Published in The Blade on Mar. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary