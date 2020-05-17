Marlene Toepfer
1937 - 2020
Marlene Toepfer

Marlene Toepfer, age 82, of Waterville, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 15, 2020. She was born on December 11, 1937 to George and Eleanor (Pasternak) Rajner in Toledo, Ohio.

Marlene was a 1955 graduate of Notre Dame Academy in Toledo and married her husband John September 21, 1957. She was co-owner of Four Wheel Drive Diversified, Inc. in Maumee, Ohio and operated the business for over 30 years with her husband John and son Daniel. She was a longtime member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Maumee, Ohio, where she was active as a lay speaker, in the church choir, adult bible studies and vacation bible school. Marlene was a member of the Manhattan Dance Company and enjoyed bowling, photography and sport car rallys.

She is survived by her daughters, Denise Toepfer and Deborah (Brandon) Simenski; daughter-in-law, Gerry Toepfer; grandchildren, Natalie (Anthony) Kniss, A.J. Toepfer and Aidan Simenski; sister, Carol Labounty; and brothers, Robert (Sharon), George Jr., Mark (Jane) and several nieces and nephews. Marlene was preceded in death by her husband, John; parents and her son, Daniel.

Friends and family will be received at the Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home, 501 Conant Street, Maumee, Ohio on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 112 E. Wayne Street, Maumee, Ohio. and can be viewed by livestream via Marlene's obituary page on Walker Funeral Homes website. Interment will follow at Whitehouse Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul's Lutheran Church or St. Paul's Lutheran Church Guatemala Missions Trip. Online messages and condolences may be shared with the family at:

walkerfuneralhomes.com



Published in The Blade from May 17 to May 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
19
Visitation
02:00 - 08:00 PM
Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home
MAY
20
Funeral service
11:00 AM
St. Paul's Lutheran Church
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

