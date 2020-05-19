(News story) Marlene Toepfer, a retired Maumee business owner who was a devout Lutheran, died Friday in Elizabeth Scott Community in Springfield Township. She was 82.
She died after a long illness, her daughter, Denise Toepfer, said. The family did not report a cause of death.
Mrs. Toepfer and her late husband, John Toepfer, were equal owners of 4 Wheel Drive Diversified, Inc., which they started in 1976 to provide after-market accessories and parts for four-wheel-drive and off-road pickups and vehicles. The business began in Holland and later relocated to Illinois Avenue in Maumee.
At the time, there was little demand for such parts, but they created it by customizing a 1970s Datsun pickup and converting it to four-wheel drive. "We created the demand and took the truck to every dealership in town," Mrs. Toepfer told The Blade when interviewed in 2014 for her husband's obituary.
In the late-1970s, their son, Daniel joined the business, which eventually expanded services for repairs by adding floor lifts and jacks, employing as many as 10 workers.
After their son died in 2005, the Toepfers retired and sold the premises to the city of Maumee and the equipment to some of their employees, who then started their own business in Springfield Township.
In August, 2016, Mrs. Toepfer took the family's 1994 Jeep Wrangler out of storage and drove it in the Toledo Jeep Fest celebration of Jeep's 75th anniversary in downtown Toledo.
"She did it to honor her late husband John, son Daniel, and the business," her daughter said.
Deborah Simenski, Mrs. Toepfer's other daughter, said Mrs. Toepfer loved her children unconditionally and was the best friend to them.
Said Denise Toepfer: "She was a strong believer in God. She trusted in God, and she wasn't afraid of all the challenges that she faced in the business and family. She was [also] loving and caring. ... She took people as they were, and they felt accepted."
"Everyone who knows me, when they said, 'How, are you, Denise?' the next question was, 'How's your mom?' It was that way ever since I was in high school," she said.
Mrs. Toepfer was born Dec. 11, 1937 in Toledo to Eleanor and George Rajner in Toledo.
In 1955, she graduated from Notre Dame Academy in Toledo and two years later married John Toepfer.
In her free time, she enjoyed dancing, bowling, photography, and watching sports car rallies.
Mrs. Toepfer was a longtime member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Maumee, where she had volunteered as a lay speaker, sung in the church choir, led adult bible studies and vacation bible school.
Surviving are her daughters, Denise Toepfer and Deborah Simenski; sister, Carol Labounty; brothers, Robert, George Jr., and Mark Rajner; and three grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 2 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Maison-Dar- denne-Walker Funeral Home.
Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. Wednesday at St. Paul's Lutheran Church and will be streamed live on Mrs. Toepfer's obituary page on the Walker Funeral Homes website.
The family suggests tributes to St. Paul's Lutheran Church or St. Paul's Lutheran Church Guatemala Missions Trip.
This is a news story by Mike Sigov. Contact him at sigov@theblade.com or 419-724-6089.
She died after a long illness, her daughter, Denise Toepfer, said. The family did not report a cause of death.
Mrs. Toepfer and her late husband, John Toepfer, were equal owners of 4 Wheel Drive Diversified, Inc., which they started in 1976 to provide after-market accessories and parts for four-wheel-drive and off-road pickups and vehicles. The business began in Holland and later relocated to Illinois Avenue in Maumee.
At the time, there was little demand for such parts, but they created it by customizing a 1970s Datsun pickup and converting it to four-wheel drive. "We created the demand and took the truck to every dealership in town," Mrs. Toepfer told The Blade when interviewed in 2014 for her husband's obituary.
In the late-1970s, their son, Daniel joined the business, which eventually expanded services for repairs by adding floor lifts and jacks, employing as many as 10 workers.
After their son died in 2005, the Toepfers retired and sold the premises to the city of Maumee and the equipment to some of their employees, who then started their own business in Springfield Township.
In August, 2016, Mrs. Toepfer took the family's 1994 Jeep Wrangler out of storage and drove it in the Toledo Jeep Fest celebration of Jeep's 75th anniversary in downtown Toledo.
"She did it to honor her late husband John, son Daniel, and the business," her daughter said.
Deborah Simenski, Mrs. Toepfer's other daughter, said Mrs. Toepfer loved her children unconditionally and was the best friend to them.
Said Denise Toepfer: "She was a strong believer in God. She trusted in God, and she wasn't afraid of all the challenges that she faced in the business and family. She was [also] loving and caring. ... She took people as they were, and they felt accepted."
"Everyone who knows me, when they said, 'How, are you, Denise?' the next question was, 'How's your mom?' It was that way ever since I was in high school," she said.
Mrs. Toepfer was born Dec. 11, 1937 in Toledo to Eleanor and George Rajner in Toledo.
In 1955, she graduated from Notre Dame Academy in Toledo and two years later married John Toepfer.
In her free time, she enjoyed dancing, bowling, photography, and watching sports car rallies.
Mrs. Toepfer was a longtime member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Maumee, where she had volunteered as a lay speaker, sung in the church choir, led adult bible studies and vacation bible school.
Surviving are her daughters, Denise Toepfer and Deborah Simenski; sister, Carol Labounty; brothers, Robert, George Jr., and Mark Rajner; and three grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 2 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Maison-Dar- denne-Walker Funeral Home.
Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. Wednesday at St. Paul's Lutheran Church and will be streamed live on Mrs. Toepfer's obituary page on the Walker Funeral Homes website.
The family suggests tributes to St. Paul's Lutheran Church or St. Paul's Lutheran Church Guatemala Missions Trip.
This is a news story by Mike Sigov. Contact him at sigov@theblade.com or 419-724-6089.
Published in The Blade on May 19, 2020.