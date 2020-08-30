Marlene Y. CassabonMarlene Y. Cassabon, age 75, of Oregon, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, August 27, 2020, at Mercy Health – St. Charles Hospital. She was born on March 5, 1945, to Steve and Amelia Boris in Wallace, Idaho. She was a graduate of Rossford High School and had an expansive career for over 30 years as an executive legal assistant for several Toledo law firms and First Federal Bank. She ended her working career as the Executive Assistant at the Lucas County Sheriff's Office for the Honorable James Telb, PhD (retired Sheriff). She lovingly raised four boys and could be found at the ball fields, wrestling matches, and track meets, putting many miles on her vehicles supporting them in their activities which was the highlight of her life. She was especially proud of her grandchildren, and each one had a special place in her heart. Marlene was an accomplished cook and baker, and was especially fond of making Slovak ethnic dishes which were favorites of her family. She enjoyed running treats to her neighbors and friends and often spoke of having the best neighbors around. She belonged to a bunco group for over 50 years and their friendships ran deep. She cherished each and every one of them. She married her husband, Nathan (Nate) Cassabon on June 25, 1982. Together they enjoyed road trips, casinos, dining out, and spending time with family and friends. Marlene will be remembered for her fun-loving personality, dedication to her work, and for her warm, caring, giving, compassionate, and unselfish demeanor and unconditional love to all who knew her.Surviving are sons, John (Elva) Luda, Patrick (Dr. Cecelia) Luda, Greg Luda, Brad (Diane Cherry) Luda; grandchildren, Taylor, Alec, Madison, Jacque, Shelbie, Marissa, Joshua, Luke, and Peyton; great-grandchildren, Colson, Hadley, and Emerson. Also surviving are sisters, Cheryl Knorek, Debbie (Gary) Krall, Sandy (Bill) Heban; and brothers, Steven (Debbie) Boris, and Ken (Marsha) Boris; sisters-in-law, Tambra (Will) Baskin, and Jamie Boris, and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Marlene was preceded in death by her husband, Nate; parents, Steve and Amelia Boris; sibling, Kevin (Kooch) Boris; and brother-in-law, Dan Knorek.Friends may visit at the Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Oregon Chapel, 440 S. Coy Rd., on Friday, September 4, 2020, from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. A mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Ignatius Catholic Church, 212 N. Stadium Rd., Oregon, Ohio. Inurnment will follow in St. Ignatius Cemetery.