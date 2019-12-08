Home

Sujkowski Funeral Home Northpointe
114 EAST ALEXIS ROAD
Toledo, OH 43612-3703
(419) 476-9176
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Sujkowski Funeral Home Northpointe
114 EAST ALEXIS ROAD
Toledo, OH 43612-3703
Marlo K. Malinowski-Sebetto


1981 - 2019
Marlo K. Malinowski-Sebetto Obituary
Marlo K. Malinowski-Sebetto

Marlo K. Malinowski-Sebetto, age 37, of Toledo, passed away on Wednesday, December 4, 2019. She was born on December 24, 1981 in Toledo, OH to David and Lois (Byrd) Malinowski. Marlo was a graduate of St. Catherine of Siena Grade School, Roy C. Start High School and Stautzenberger College. She was employed as a medical assistant and office manager for several local physicians' offices. Marlo was a loving wife and a great mother; family was everything to her. She also loved to travel. She will be dearly missed by all whose lives she touched.

Marlo is survived by her father, David; husband, Erik Sebetto; daughters, Alece Martinez and Cameron (Damen) Booth; stepsons, Sid and Ethan Sebetto; and sister, Brianne (Dave) Pirrwitz. Also surviving are several aunts, uncles, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her mother, Lois (Larry) Leffle.

Family and friends may visit on Monday, December 9 from 2-7 P.M. at Sujkowski Funeral Home Northpointe, 114 E. Alexis Rd.

Memorial tributes may be given to a . Condolences can be shared with the family at

www.sujkowski.com

Published in The Blade from Dec. 8 to Dec. 9, 2019
