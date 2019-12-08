|
Marlo K. Malinowski-Sebetto
Marlo K. Malinowski-Sebetto, age 37, of Toledo, passed away on Wednesday, December 4, 2019. She was born on December 24, 1981 in Toledo, OH to David and Lois (Byrd) Malinowski. Marlo was a graduate of St. Catherine of Siena Grade School, Roy C. Start High School and Stautzenberger College. She was employed as a medical assistant and office manager for several local physicians' offices. Marlo was a loving wife and a great mother; family was everything to her. She also loved to travel. She will be dearly missed by all whose lives she touched.
Marlo is survived by her father, David; husband, Erik Sebetto; daughters, Alece Martinez and Cameron (Damen) Booth; stepsons, Sid and Ethan Sebetto; and sister, Brianne (Dave) Pirrwitz. Also surviving are several aunts, uncles, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her mother, Lois (Larry) Leffle.
Family and friends may visit on Monday, December 9 from 2-7 P.M. at Sujkowski Funeral Home Northpointe, 114 E. Alexis Rd.
Memorial tributes may be given to a
www.sujkowski.com
Published in The Blade from Dec. 8 to Dec. 9, 2019