Marlyn N. Bockbrader of Lucas Texas and formerly of Woodville, OH, passed away at Ebied Hospice, Sylvania, OH, on Monday, June 24, 2019. He was born in Woodville January 9, 1944, to Harold and Alta (Emch) Bockbrader. He attended Solomon Lutheran School and graduated from Woodville High School. Marlyn was an avid sports fan and athlete. He played high school football and participated in church softball leagues for many years, but his true sports love was NASCAR, having attended the Daytona 500 annually for many years. He married Judy Beck in Toledo on January 29, 1966. Marlyn and Judy have raised three children and celebrated over 53 years of marriage together. He was a UPS manager for 27 years, having worked in Toledo, Columbus and Dallas/Fort Worth. Marlyn was a dedicated and an extremely hard worker. He put work first before everything, except his family. His loving, generous, all-around Good-Guy demeanor made him loved by all. Marlyn was a member of Suncreek United Methodist Church in Lucas TX.



In addition to his wife Judy, Marlyn is survived by his daughters, Julie (Tom) Carter of Berkey, OH, Jill (Dan) Bardwell of Lucas, TX; son, Michael (Elizabeth) Bockbrader of Grandview HTS, OH; grandchildren, Trevor (Ashley) Carter, Mitchell (Kristy) Carter, Spencer Carter, Maggie Carter, Caroline Savoy, Beck Bockbrader, Katie Bardwell, Gracie Bardwell; great grandson, Owen Carter; brothers, Robert (Kay) Bockbrader, Harlan (Ruth) Bockbrader; sisters, Darla Culberson, Myrna (Dean) Sanner, Carol (Stan) Manbeck and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents.



A Memorial Service will be held 11a.m., Monday, July 1, 2019, at Solomon Lutheran Church, 305 W. Main Street, Woodville, with visitation from 10 a.m. until time of service. Officiating will be Pastor Thomas Rand. There will be a bereavement luncheon served in the church fellowship hall immediately following the service. Memorials may take the form of contributions to: The Juvenile Diabetes Foundation or Solomon Lutheran School. Those wishing to express a word of encouragement, share a memory or photo may do so at: www.marshfuneralhomes.com



Published in The Blade from June 29 to July 1, 2019