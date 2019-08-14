|
|
Maroulla Loizou
Maroulla Loizou, 82, of Toledo, OH passed away Saturday, August 10th, in her home, surrounded by family. Maroulla was born July 27th, 1937 on the beautiful island of Cyprus in the Mediterranean.
She is preceded in death by husband, Costas Loizou, and all her siblings, 3 sisters and 2 brothers. Sisters, Panayiota, Vasiliki, Christalla and brothers, Frixos and Andres.
Maroulla is survived by her daughter, Christina (Michael), grandchildren, Christopher, Marianna and numerous nieces and nephews.
Maroulla was born in the village of Skiloura to a family of sheep herders and farmers that also had a side business making and selling mud bricks. As an adult she became a skilled seamstress and worked in Cyprus before coming to the U.S. She arrived in the U.S. in 1968, married, and had her daughter in 1971. She was a mother and homemaker living in Toledo the rest of her life. She was a member of Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral. Maroulla enjoyed cooking, sewing, traveling, and volunteering at the church. She was a loving Yiayia to her grandchildren helping to teach them Greek and their heritage.
The family would like to extend a special heartfelt appreciation to both Memory Lane Care Services, 2500 N. Reynolds Road Toledo, OH 43615 and Hospice of Northwest Ohio for their years of dedication to Maroulla's care and request that in lieu of flowers donations be made to either of these organizations.
Visitation will be at Ansberg-West Funeral Home, 3000 Sylvania Avenue Toledo, OH on Thursday, August 15th from 3-8 P.M. with services at 7:00 P.M. by Father Larry Legakis. Funeral services will be Friday, August 16th at 10:00 A.M. at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 740 Superior Street Toledo, Ohio. Condolences for Maroulla's family may be expressed online at
www.ansberg-west.com
Published in The Blade on Aug. 14, 2019