Marsha A. (Czajkowski) Mann
1950 - 2020
Marsha Ann (Czajkowski) Mann, age 69, was called home on Tuesday, August 4th, 2020. She was born November 4th, 1950, in Toledo, Ohio, to Casimer and Martha Czajkowski.

Marsha graduated from DeVilbiss High School in 1967 and went on to work for The DeVilbiss Company in Toledo. She was the very first woman to hold a Top Executive position in that organization.

Marsha had a passion for gardening, playing cards and horror movies. She always had a smile on her face and a twinkle in her eye. She lit up any room she entered and even through all her pain and suffering during the last few years, she loved people and enjoyed hearing every detail about you, always having an encouraging word. Family and her faith were very important to her. Marsha had a rare gift of being a good listener.

An avid Elvis fan, she would never miss an opportunity to sing his music, especially gospel.

Marsha was preceded in death by her parents, Casimer and Martha Czajkwski. She is survived by her daughter, Tonya (fiance Gil Guzman) Mann and her brothers, Thomas (Doris) Holewinski and Lawrence (Mary Ann) Holewinski; ex-husband, Edward L. Mann, Sr; step-children, Janie (Ted) Miller, Carol (James Pierson),Brenda (George, Sr.) Benson, Eddie (Julie Nicolai) Mann, as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

The family will receive guests Friday, August 7th, 2020, at Newcomer, West Sylvania Chapel, 3655 King Rd. (419-392-9500) from 2-7:00 p.m. A Funeral Mass will begin Saturday at 10:00 a.m. at Regina Coeli Church, 530 Regina Parkway. Officiating will be Fr. John Miller.

Published in The Blade from Aug. 6 to Aug. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
7
Visitation
02:00 - 07:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home - West Sylvania
AUG
8
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Regina Coeli Church
Newcomer Funeral Home - West Sylvania
3655 King Road
Toledo, OH 43617
(419) 392-9500
