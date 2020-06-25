Marsha D. Reddick
Marsha D. Reddick, 62, of Toledo, Ohio passed away May 22, 2020 in the University of Toledo Medical Center.
The family will receive friends Thursday, June 25, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. with a memorial service at 11:00 a.m. at The Bersticker-Scott Funeral Home, 3453 Heatherdowns Blvd. at Byrne Road, Toledo, OH.
www.berstickerscottfuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade from Jun. 25 to Jun. 27, 2020.