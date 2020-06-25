Marsha D. Reddick
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Marsha's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marsha D. Reddick

Marsha D. Reddick, 62, of Toledo, Ohio passed away May 22, 2020 in the University of Toledo Medical Center.

The family will receive friends Thursday, June 25, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. with a memorial service at 11:00 a.m. at The Bersticker-Scott Funeral Home, 3453 Heatherdowns Blvd. at Byrne Road, Toledo, OH.

www.berstickerscottfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Jun. 25 to Jun. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
25
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Bersticker-Scott Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
25
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Bersticker-Scott Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bersticker-Scott Funeral Home
3453 Heatherdowns Boulevard
Toledo, OH 43614
(419) 382-3456
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved