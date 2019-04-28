Marsha Jo Marazon



Marsha J. Marazon, 70, passed away Monday, April 22, 2019, at her Toledo home, while under hospice care. She was born March 16, 1949 to parents Daniel Sr. and Lois (Yost) Marazon. Marsha graduated from and was chosen Home Coming Queen in 1967 at Cardinal Stritch High School. She continued her education at Bowling Green State University, where she received a bachelor's degree in Education. Marsha taught Home Economics in the Toledo Public Schools at Rogers High School for more than 13 years. She then graduated from The American Institute of Massage Therapy, Tiffin, Ohio and became a licensed Massage Therapist and continued in private practice for many years. Marsha was also an accomplished seamstress. She was into healthy eating and cooking before it became popular. Marsha and friend Pat Howard had the pleasure of assisting internationally recognized chefs at the University of Toledo in the Continuing Education Department



She loved sports, especially The Ohio State Buckeyes and the University of Toledo Rockets. She loved to watch and cheer on her great-granddaughter Alayna and great nephews Erik, Landon, and Mason in their sporting events.



Marsha is survived by her sons Josh (Carrie) and Matt Harman; grandchildren Kerstan, Zakary, and Blake; great-granddaughter Alayna; sisters Margaret (Glen) Bevan, Julie Marazon, Mary (Bruce) Monroe, and Paula (David) Garland; brothers David (Renee), Joe (Barb), and Tom (Diane) Marazon; sister in law Margo Marazon; a host of nieces, nephews, great- nieces and nephews; longtime special friend Pat Howard; and longtime neighbor and friend Barb Salwisz. Marsha was preceded in death by her parents; brothers Daniel Jr. and Ken Marazon; niece Jennifer Marazon and special K-9 companion Magic.



Family and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Mass Tuesday, April 30th beginning at 11 AM, at the Corpus Christi University Parish, Toledo, Fr. James Bacik officiating.



Those wishing to offer memorials, in lieu of flowers, are asked to consider the Marsha Marazon Foundation at Cardinal Stritch High School.



We will be grateful everyday that Marsha was in our lives! We will miss her beautiful smile, her wonderful sense of humor, quick wit, loyal friendship and all of her great wisdom.



Fly High Our Sweet Angel



Professional services were provided by the Reeb Funeral Home, where on line condolences may be offered at



www.reebfuneralhome.com





Published in The Blade from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2019