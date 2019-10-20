Home

Castillo Funeral Home & Cremation Services
1757 Tremainsville Rd.
Toledo, OH 43613
419-740-6151
Marsha Lewandowski


1950 - 2019
Marsha Lewandowski Obituary
Marsha Lewandowski

Marsha Mae Lewandowski passed away Oct. 11, 2019 in Spring Meadows Senior Community Holland, OH at the age of 69. She was born in Toledo April 15, 1950 to John and Eleanor (Hughes) Lewandowski and graduated from Macomber-Whitney High School.

Marsha was a purchasing agent for Tron Air. She was an avid bowler, bunco player and was passionate about her pets.

She is preceded in death by her parents and brother John Lewandowski. Marsha is survived by her sisters Patricia (Dave) Bryan and Eleanor Geiner; step-mother Wilma Lewandowski; several half siblings; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

At Marsha's request there will be no services, her services have been entrusted to the Castillo Funeral Home. The family prefers memorial tributes in Marsha's name be made to the Toledo Humane Society or Hospice of Northwest Ohio.

www.celebratelifetoledo.com



Published in The Blade from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2019
