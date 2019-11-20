|
Marshall Bellman
Marshall Lou Bellman, age 81, of Ottawa Hills, Ohio passed away November 16, 2019. Marshall was born in Toledo on April 10, 1938 to Louis and Marie Bellman. He lived most of his life in Toledo, graduating from both Ottawa Hills High School and the University of Miami, Florida where he was an active member of Zeta Beta Tau fraternity. He completed some graduate level work at the University of Toledo in both Law and Real Estate which lead to a career in commercial real estate and property management. He had no thoughts of retirement and worked up until his passing. He built and resided in his dream home next to his childhood home in Ottawa Hills. He was a loving husband and father and always prioritized spending time with his family and friends.
Marshall embraced life through active involvement in many recreational activities. He loved being on the water whether in power boats, sailboats, or windsurfing. While in Miami, he made several trips to Key West and Havana, Cuba in his boat. Flying was also a passion of his. He enjoyed flying private planes as a student pilot, then took up hot air ballooning several years later. As a hobby, later in life, he took up flying radio controlled airplanes, which he described as being much more difficult than it appeared, and with frequent mishaps. He was an active member of two flying clubs, Weak Signals and Flying Tigers.
He enjoyed both golf and skiing and would often travel to resorts across the U.S. for both activities. He was an active member of the Toledo Ski Club. He enjoyed cars and driving, especially driving his Porsche 911 on numerous race tracks. He participated in many Porsche parades and served as both Vice President and President of the Porsche Club of America, Maumee Valley Region. He also enjoyed driving two wheeled vehicles including motorcycles and scooters, which he rode as recently as several months ago. World travel was another passion of his and he was blessed to have had the opportunity to travel to many corners of the world. He remained very active throughout his life and even recently was playing volleyball two times per week and tennis weekly.
In addition to his many accomplishments, Marshall was a kind, quiet, and loving man with a good sense of humor. He never missed an opportunity for a practical joke. He was simultaneously sincere, wise and insightful. He wrote the following statement which captures the way he lived his life – appreciating the present. "Today is one of the happiest days of your life! Realize it, enjoy it, savor it!"
Marshall was predeceased by his loving parents Marie and Louis Bellman. He is survived by his wife Judy Bellman, daughters Beth and Roma Bellman, stepson Troy Wright, step grandchildren Lindsay and Branden Wright, and step great grandchild Kason Salvagni.
Visitation will be held at Walker Funeral Home, 5155 W. Sylvania Ave., Sylvania on Thursday, November 21, 2019 from 9:00 AM until the time of the memorial service at 12:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network. Condolences may be left for the family at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Blade on Nov. 20, 2019