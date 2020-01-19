The Blade Obituaries
Marshall Puls


1939 - 2020
Marshall Puls Obituary
Marshall Puls

Marshall Puls died peacefully on January 12, 2020, in Toledo, Ohio, at the age of 80.

Marshall will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Vicki Puls; son, Timothy Puls (Rebecca); step-sons, Rick Leichty (Cheryl) and Chuck Leichty. Marshall will also be fondly remembered by his grandchildren, Kelly (Robert), Samantha, Kimberley, and Mo. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Sonny Puls.

Marshall was born on September 30th, 1939, in Miamisburg, Ohio, to Raymond Willard Puls and Lillian Metz. He served in the Air Force from 1957 to 1965 and graduated from Sinclair Community College in 1972. After moving to Toledo, Marshall began working for the Toledo Water Treatment Plant and retired from there as a tool crib senior purchaser. His children remember him as a kind, gentle and patient father who encouraged them to always do what is right and noble.

He was a dedicated Christian and enjoyed teaching Sunday School for more than 40 years. Marshall loved studying the Bible and served in many leadership roles at church throughout his life. He was an active member of the church and often volunteered there many nights a week.

A private service has already been held. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to ProMedica Ebeid Hospice Residence at 5340 Harroun Road, Sylvania, OH 43560. Condolences may be left for the family at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Blade from Jan. 19 to Jan. 20, 2020
