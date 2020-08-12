1/
Marshall Sullivan
Marshall Sullivan

Surrounded by his loving family and friends, Marshall Sullivan, 83, was called home to be with the Lord Saturday, August 8, 2020.

Marshall will always be known as a loving husband and father. He was a friend that had an ability to make you laugh and feel right at home. He was honorably discharged after serving in the Army during the Korean War. Marshall was a truck driver for over 30 years, retiring in 2000. He served as a Union Steward for Local 20.

Marshall was preceded in death by his father, Joseph; mother, Bertha; siblings, Zeke, Margaret, and Beck; and his beloved grandson, Matthew.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Teresa; children, Douglas (Sandy) Sullivan, Patricia (Tim) Schultz; five grandchildren; four great grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; and lifelong friends, John and Barb Blanke, Dave and Ann Ott, and Bruce and Jeannie Kamradt.

The family will have a walk-through visitation from 12:00PM to 1:00PM Saturday, August 15, 2020, at the Pierce-Jefferson Funeral Services Kernersville Chapel. Following the visitation, there will be a celebration of his life from 2:00PM to 6:00PM Saturday at his residence. The family will have a private graveside service in Anstead, WV, at a later date.

Friends and family may view and sign the guestbook at www.Pierce-JeffersonFuneralService.com


MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
15
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Pierce-Jefferson Funeral & Cremation Service
AUG
15
Celebration of Life
02:00 - 06:00 PM
Funeral services provided by
Pierce-Jefferson Funeral & Cremation Service
213 West Mountain Street
Kernersville, NC 27284
336-993-2121
