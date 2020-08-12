Marshall Sullivan
Surrounded by his loving family and friends, Marshall Sullivan, 83, was called home to be with the Lord Saturday, August 8, 2020.
Marshall will always be known as a loving husband and father. He was a friend that had an ability to make you laugh and feel right at home. He was honorably discharged after serving in the Army during the Korean War. Marshall was a truck driver for over 30 years, retiring in 2000. He served as a Union Steward for Local 20.
Marshall was preceded in death by his father, Joseph; mother, Bertha; siblings, Zeke, Margaret, and Beck; and his beloved grandson, Matthew.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Teresa; children, Douglas (Sandy) Sullivan, Patricia (Tim) Schultz; five grandchildren; four great grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; and lifelong friends, John and Barb Blanke, Dave and Ann Ott, and Bruce and Jeannie Kamradt.
The family will have a walk-through visitation from 12:00PM to 1:00PM Saturday, August 15, 2020, at the Pierce-Jefferson Funeral Services Kernersville Chapel. Following the visitation, there will be a celebration of his life from 2:00PM to 6:00PM Saturday at his residence. The family will have a private graveside service in Anstead, WV, at a later date.
