It is with deep sadness that the family of Martha Anne Albert announce that her courageous 3 year battle with metastatic breast cancer ended on August 30, 2020, at the age of 81.



Martha was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, to Horace and Dorothy Allen on July 30, 1939. She met her husband, Allie Albert, while working in Chicago and they moved to Sylvania, Ohio, in 1973. Martha worked at the Medical College of Ohio as a medical laboratory technician in the oncology/hematology department. After retirement she and Allie moved to Fort Myers, Florida, where they lived for 20 years before she moved back to Sylvania.



Martha loved to spend time with her granddogs, Cooper and Zeke. She especially enjoyed visits from them over the past few weeks, as they helped provide her with joy and comfort during her most challenging times.



Martha had a quick wit and great sense of humor. She was an avid reader and sharp card player. She was an especially talented quilter, winning numerous ribbons at various quilt shows over the years. Martha will be sorely missed by her many dear friends and family.



Martha was preceded in death by her parents, Horace and Dorothy Allen; brother, Horace Allen, Jr.; husband, Allie Albert; and beloved granddog, Brutus. She is survived by her daughters, Julie (Rob) Poignon, and Holly Seguin; three grandchildren; a great granddaughter; and two beloved granddogs.



At Martha's request there will be no services. Those who so desire may make memorial donations to Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Martha's memory.





