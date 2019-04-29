Martha A. "Marty" Hanna



Martha A. "Marty" Hanna, of Hillsdale, MI, passed away Sunday, April 28, 2019, in Hillsdale, MI. She was born January 9, 1935. Marty was first married in 1953 to Lesley Miller and he preceded her in death. She married Robert Hanna in 1981 and he survives.



Marty was a retiree from General Motors, employed from 1972-1997. She was the first female to hold the position of Set up person with GM. She was a member and event coordinator of the Reading American Legion Auxiliary.



Surviving besides her husband Bob are four children, Donald Miller, Nina Young, Jeannie Crowder and Dianna (Steven) Swartz; brother and sister-in-law, Bill & Jenny Price; multiple grand children and great-grandchildren and her special feathered friends.



Funeral services for Martha Hanna will be Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at 11:00 AM, at the VanHorn-Eagle Funeral Home in Hillsdale. Interment at Whiteford Cemetery in Lambertville, MI. Visitation is Monday from 6-8 PM, at the funeral home.



