Martha Ann Conner
Martha Ann Conner, 81, of Waterville, OH, formerly of Swanton, OH, died June 13, 2020, at her home. She was born March 3, 1939, in Toledo, OH, to Irven and Lillian (Bassett) Morehouse.
She married Terry Conner August 16, 1958. He survives along with sons, Rick (Joan) Conner of Monclova, OH, and Craig (Roxana) Conner of Swanton, OH; daughter, Jennifer Conner of Napoleon, OH; 8 grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren; and sister, Judy Shoemaker. She was preceded in death by her parents, 2 sisters and 2 brothers.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, from 4-8 p.m. at Peinert-Dunn Funeral Home, 6603 Providence St. Whitehouse, OH. Funeral Services will be held Wednesday at 1:00 p.m. in the funeral home. Pastor Tom Bates will officiate. Burial will follow at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in Grand Rapids, OH. The family suggests giving memorials to the Alzheimer's Association or Ohio Living Home Health & Hospice.
Published in The Blade from Jun. 17 to Jun. 19, 2020.