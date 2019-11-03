|
|
Martha Ann "Marti" Hammack
Martha Ann Hammack "Marti", of Maumee, died at her home on Wednesday, October 23, 2019. She was 65 years old.
Marti was born to the late Donald and Elsie Hoffman on April 16, 1954, in Port Clinton, Ohio. She married the love of her life, Tommie Hammack, Jr., on May 31, 1975 at the Bedford First Church of the Nazarene in Lambertville, Michigan. Together they shared 44 wonderful years of marriage. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother Bill Hoffman, and in-laws Tom and Geraldine Hammack, Sr.
Marti was a compassionate and dedicated Registered Nurse, working at Mercy St. Charles Hospital in a variety of positions from 1975 until her retirement in August of 2019. She was active in her church, and was passionate about being a part of CedarCreek Church's newest location in Oregon, Ohio. Marti enjoyed being outdoors, gardening, hiking, biking, and traveling with her husband to Florida and to the Smoky Mountains in Tennessee.
A loving wife, mother, sister, mother-in-law, and mamaw, Marti's most treasured role was as a child of God, a faithful follower of her Savior, Jesus Christ. She had a gentle, giving, sweet, and loving spirit and she put the needs of others above her own. She was dearly loved by those that knew her, and will be missed.
Marti is survived by her husband, Tommie; sons Dan and Dave; daughter-in-law and close friend Tiffany; grandchildren David Jr., Garret, Caleb, Jackson, and Lyna; sister Jean (Hoffman) Pierce and brother-in-law Fred Pierce of Prescott, AZ; and several nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to CedarCreek Church, Cherry Street Mission Ministries, or World Vision.
A celebration of Marti's life will be held at CedarCreek Church – Oregon Campus, 3450 Seaman Road, Oregon, Ohio, at 11AM on Saturday, November 9th.
www.toledocremation.com
Published in The Blade from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2019