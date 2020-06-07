Martha B. SloanMartha B. Sloan, "Shug," 93 of Holland passed away at home on June 3, 2020.She was born February 21, 1927 in Williamson, West Virginia.After moving to Toledo and marrying William J. Moore, Martha raised two daughters. She earned her Masters Degree from the University of Toledo. She taught in the Toledo Public Schools System, retiring in 1990. She was a member of the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority.She is survived by daughter, Ximena Gray; and grandchildren, Dominick Gray, Natalie Gray, Julian Thomas; and countless family and friends.She is predeceased by daughter, Billye Thomas; parents, James and Mamie Corbett; siblings, Kate and Lousie; husbands, William J. Moore, Calvin Sloan, and fiancee, James Bradshaw.She will be laid to rest with her husband Calvin Sloan at Toledo Memorial Park.Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, services will be private."I love you and don't you forget it."