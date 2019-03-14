Martha Blank



Martha J. Blank, 73, passed away peacefully on March 9, 2019 with her family by her side. Martha was born in Decatur, Illinois but spent most of her childhood in Charlotte, North Carolina. She graduated from Salem College and earned her Master's Degree from the University of Tennessee before moving to northwest Ohio to begin her career with Toledo Edison and then at BGSU. She married in 1971 and was a wonderful stay-at-home mom to her 3 children before beginning part-time work as a retail associate and teaching aide for disabled high school students.



Throughout her life, Martha enjoyed tending to the needs of others, expressing her creativity through arts and crafts, and spending time with her family and pets. She always went out of her way to put others first, always believing a meaningful, successful life is one in service to others, finding happiness in their happiness.



Martha is survived by her three children, Laurie (Rob) Watson-Rotterdam, Bryan (Stephanie) Blank, and David Blank, along with her four grandchildren, Ethan Watson, Avery Watson, Amari Torres, and Maci Blank. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lorin and Imogene (Shockey) Grosboll, and her brother, Gary D. Grosboll.



Family will receive friends at the Castillo Funeral Home 1757 Tremiansville Rd. Friday after 4 PM followed by a Celebration of Life Service at 7 PM.



Memorial tributes may be made to the Northwest Ohio Chapter of the or the Alzheimer's Foundation of America.



Published in The Blade on Mar. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary