(News story) Martha Egan "Marti" Mollenkopf, a retired tech media specialist in the Ida, Mich., school system who thrived on the busyness of her duties, died Monday in the Grove at Oakleaf Village. She was 92.
She had Alzheimer's disease, her son, Jim Mollenkopf, said.
Mrs. Mollenkopf, who had been a stay-at-home mother of seven children, resumed her studies in the 1970s at the University of Toledo, where her husband, Fred - a former Blade city editor and urban affairs editor - became director of public information.
Mrs. Mollenkopf in 1977 received a bachelor's degree in educational technology. She received a master's degree in 1981 from UT in educational administration and supervision.
In the Ida schools she found a job that matched her long-held interest in library science and her degree with a schedule to match that of her youngest children, still at home, daughter, Ann Wischmeyer, said.
"She enjoyed working there, that's for sure," her daughter said.
Mrs. Mollenkopf oversaw the media centers - the libraries - for elementary, middle, and high schools.
Mrs. Mollenkopf was a feminist, and the job brought a sense of independence, her son said.
"She wanted to make a living and move on from being a stay-at-home mother," her son said. "She used to talk about the kids and how she got a kick out of them."
Mrs. Mollenkopf retired in 1993.
She was born May 9, 1928, in Chicago to Kathleen and James Egan. She grew up in New York City, where her father was a newspaper advertising manager, culminating with the New York Times in 1942. He came to The Blade in 1946, when he was appointed vice president and advertising director. The family moved to a Springfield Township farm, where her father also raised turkeys.
She missed the city and its cultural attractions, her daughter said. But, her son said, "she liked the farm life with her father."
Mrs. Mollenkopf attended Mary Manse College. She met her husband when their fathers introduced them at a Blade company picnic. Her husband's father, also named Fred Mollenkopf, was a longtime Blade city editor and himself the son of a Blade reporter, Ella Reed Mollenkopf.
The couple married Jan. 13, 1951. The growing family lived for years in Cleveland, where her husband was a reporter. She was cook and chief logistics officer at home and on the road, for the family's cross-country driving vacations.
Mrs. Mollenkopf maintained a broad range of interests and seemed to know the latest news on exercise and health eating. "She loved entertaining and she was great at it and taught us all how to cook," her daughter said. "She was never happier than when her house was full and five more people showed up."
Her husband died Nov. 3, 2002. Their daughter Marcia Schipper died in April, 2001.
Surviving are her life partner, Bob Rice; sons Fred, Jim, Mike, Bob, and Joe Mollenkopf; daughter, Ann Wischmeyer; 11 grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be private and are to be livestreamed starting at 10 a.m. Saturday via the tribute wall on her page at walkerfuneralhomes.com.
The family suggests tributes to Ohio Living Hospice or Corpus Christi University Parish, of which she was a longtime member.
This is a news story by Mark Zaborney. Contact him at mzaborney@theblade.com
or 419-724-6182.