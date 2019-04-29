Martha Hanna



Martha A. "Marty" Hanna, 84, of Hillsdale, passed away Sunday, April 28, 2019, at the McGuire Skilled Nursing Facility in Hillsdale. She was born January 9, 1935 in Guntown, Mississippi to James & Carrie (Bishop) Reynolds. Marty was first married in 1953 to Lesley Miller and he preceded her in death. She married Robert Hanna in 1981 and he survives.



Marty was a retiree from General Motors, employed from 1972-1997. She was the first female to hold the position of Set Up person with GM. She was a member and Event Coordinator of the Women's Auxiliary of the Reading American Legion, Post # 360. Marty loved to fish, crochet, go bowling, play euchre and socialize with friends.



Surviving besides her husband Bob are four children, Donald Miller, Nina Young, Jeannie Crowder and Dianna (Steven) Swartz; brother and sister-in-law, Bill & Jenny Price; multiple grand children and great-grandchildren and her special feathered friends.



Marty was preceded in death by her father, James Reynolds, mother Carrie Miller, two sons, Michael & James Miller, son-in-law, Raymond Crowder and father and mother-in-law, Robert G. and Elizabeth Hanna.



Funeral services for Martha Hanna will be Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at 11:00 AM, at the VanHorn-Eagle Funeral Home in Hillsdale with Chaplain Lisa Holdridge officiating. Interment will follow at Whiteford Cemetery in Lambertville, MI on Tuesday at 2:00 PM. The family will receive friends for visitation Monday from 6-8 PM, at the funeral home.



