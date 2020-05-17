Martha HillMartha Ann Hill was born on October 25, 1955 and passed on May 9, 2020. Martha is survived by her mother, Lillian Austin; 6 children: Vanessa (Brandon) Austin, Marvin (Myrna) Austin, Monica Austin, Kendricks (Antionette) Hill, Tiffany Woodson, and John (Nicole) Hill. 23 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; 6 brothers; 5 sisters; and a host of other loving family and friends. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at 12 Noon, preceded by 11:00 a.m. Wake, at The House of Day Funeral Service.