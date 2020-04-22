Martha Hope Blanton Martha Hope Blanton, 88, of Margate, FL and formerly Genoa, OH, passed away Thursday, April 16, 2020, at Livewell at Coral Plaza, Margate, FL. She was born on March 9, 1932, in Hazel Park, MI, to William and Beatrice (Vantrain) Pewitt. On August 10, 1958, in Toledo, OH, she married Robert J. Blanton, and he preceded her in death on October 15, 2013. Martha worked as the owner/operator of a carry out and also worked at the Woodville Mall, before retiring in 1979. Her and her husband enjoyed attending glassware, jewelry, and antique shows together over the years. They also spent their winters in Florida. Martha is survived by her daughter, Cynthia H. Blanton; grandchildren, Robert Blanton and William Blanton; great grandchildren, Makayla, Mallory, and William Joseph Blanton. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, Joseph Blanton; sister, Ona Bostwick; brother, Omar Marcott and sister, Mary Johnson. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, funeral services will be private. Interment will take place in Clay Township Cemetery, Genoa, OH. Memorial contributions in memory of Martha can be given to the Alzheimer's Association. Robinson-Walker Funeral Home & Crematory, Genoa, OH, is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be shared with the family at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com. walkerfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Blade from Apr. 22 to Apr. 24, 2020.