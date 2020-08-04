Martha Horosewski

Martha HorosewskiMartha Horosewski, age 76, of Sylvania, Ohio passed away at her home, Friday July 31, 2020. She was born September 13, 1943 to Amparo and Victor Figueroa in El Paso, Texas. After graduating high school, Martha did a one-year course in Business School. In 1968 Martha married Vincent P. Horosewski, and together raised their three children. Martha was an avid reader, enjoyed bowling, walking, gardening, scrap booking and was very creative with arts and ceramics. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother, she will be deeply missed.She is survived by her loving husband, Vincent; children, Jennifer Hayes, Vincent Horosewski, Jr. and Robert Peter (Mary Lee) Horosewski; grandchildren, Michael A. Horosewski, Donavynn M. Hayes and Christopher A. Horosewski; also her brother, Victor (Dora Lou) Figueroa survives.She was preceded in death by her parents; infant son, Jeffrey in 1974; and sister, Elvia Aracich.Friends may call at the Reeb Funeral Home, Sylvania, Wednesday August 5, 2020 from 4-8:00 p.m. where the funeral service will be held Thursday August 6, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Interment to follow at Toledo Memorial Park. The family suggests tributes to Toledo Humane Society. Online condolences to