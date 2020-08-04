1/
Martha Horosewski
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Martha's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Martha Horosewski

Martha Horosewski, age 76, of Sylvania, Ohio passed away at her home, Friday July 31, 2020. She was born September 13, 1943 to Amparo and Victor Figueroa in El Paso, Texas. After graduating high school, Martha did a one-year course in Business School. In 1968 Martha married Vincent P. Horosewski, and together raised their three children. Martha was an avid reader, enjoyed bowling, walking, gardening, scrap booking and was very creative with arts and ceramics. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother, she will be deeply missed.

She is survived by her loving husband, Vincent; children, Jennifer Hayes, Vincent Horosewski, Jr. and Robert Peter (Mary Lee) Horosewski; grandchildren, Michael A. Horosewski, Donavynn M. Hayes and Christopher A. Horosewski; also her brother, Victor (Dora Lou) Figueroa survives.

She was preceded in death by her parents; infant son, Jeffrey in 1974; and sister, Elvia Aracich.

Friends may call at the Reeb Funeral Home, Sylvania, Wednesday August 5, 2020 from 4-8:00 p.m. where the funeral service will be held Thursday August 6, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Interment to follow at Toledo Memorial Park. The family suggests tributes to Toledo Humane Society. Online condolences to

www.reebfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
5
Calling hours
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Reeb Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
6
Service
11:00 AM
Reeb Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Reeb Funeral Home
5712 North Main Street
Sylvania, OH 43560
(419) 882-2033
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Reeb Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved