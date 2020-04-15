Martha J. Nowak Martha J. Nowak, 94, of Toledo, passed away April 12, 2020 at Spring Meadows Skilled Nursing. Martha was born February 27, 1926 in Carlisle, KY to Carl and Irene (Paris) Lawrence and raised in Ferndale, MI. She was married to Karl Nowak on February 2, 1946 in Ferndale, MI. Martha was a member of Mayfair Plymouth Church and a past President of the Conn-Weisenberger American Legion Post 587 Auxiliary. Left to cherish her memory are her children, Judith (Duane) Smith, Larry (Lisa) Nowak, Katherine (Rick) Cappelletty; 11 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild; and brother, Larry Lawrence. Martha is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Karl Nowak; great-grandson, Jonathan Nowak; and sisters, Delilah Bloodworth and Nelda Lawrence. Visitation and services for Martha will be private due to the current environment surrounding the coronavirus. Please continue to support the Nowak Family during this difficult time by sharing your prayers and thoughts on NewcomerToledo.com. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Martha's memory. Thank you for your understanding during this challenging time. www.NewcomerToledo.com
Published in The Blade on Apr. 15, 2020.