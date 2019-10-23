Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newcomer Funeral Home
4150 West Laskey Road
Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 473-0300
Memorial service
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
2:00 PM
Ohio Living Swan Creek Chapel
5916 Cresthaven Lane
Toledo, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Martha Deardurff
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Martha Jean Deardurff


1920 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Martha Jean Deardurff Obituary
M. Jean Deardurff

Martha Jean Deardurff, age 98, of Toledo, passed away October 18, 2019 at Ohio Living Swan Creek. Jean was born December 1, 1920 in Newark, OH to Ray and Helen (Kuhn) Wintermute. She was employed as a secretary for Kaiser Aluminum Company and Mr. Heisey of Heisey Glass in Newark, OH, and later on as a bookkeeper at Flower Hospital in Toledo. She and her husband enjoyed many years of cruising and traveling around the world. Jean was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and sister who will be missed dearly.

In addition to her parents, Jean was preceded in death by her husband, William H. Deardurff; and her brother, John Wintermute. Left to cherish her memory are her children, William "Nick" Deardurff of Maumee, OH, Holly (Ron) Gralak of Denver, CO, and Diane Weed of Charleston, SC; sister, Marian Johnson of Newark, OH; grandchildren, Carly (Marc) Wennogle, Tradd Gralak, and Alex (Susan) Gralak; and 2 great-grandsons.

A Memorial Service will be held at Ohio Living Swan Creek Chapel, 5916 Cresthaven Lane, Toledo, OH 43614, on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at 2:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Ohio Living Home Hospice, Cherry Street Mission Ministries or to a in Jean's memory.

www.NewcomerToledo.com
logo


Published in The Blade on Oct. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Martha's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Newcomer Funeral Home
Download Now