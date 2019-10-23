|
|
M. Jean Deardurff
Martha Jean Deardurff, age 98, of Toledo, passed away October 18, 2019 at Ohio Living Swan Creek. Jean was born December 1, 1920 in Newark, OH to Ray and Helen (Kuhn) Wintermute. She was employed as a secretary for Kaiser Aluminum Company and Mr. Heisey of Heisey Glass in Newark, OH, and later on as a bookkeeper at Flower Hospital in Toledo. She and her husband enjoyed many years of cruising and traveling around the world. Jean was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and sister who will be missed dearly.
In addition to her parents, Jean was preceded in death by her husband, William H. Deardurff; and her brother, John Wintermute. Left to cherish her memory are her children, William "Nick" Deardurff of Maumee, OH, Holly (Ron) Gralak of Denver, CO, and Diane Weed of Charleston, SC; sister, Marian Johnson of Newark, OH; grandchildren, Carly (Marc) Wennogle, Tradd Gralak, and Alex (Susan) Gralak; and 2 great-grandsons.
A Memorial Service will be held at Ohio Living Swan Creek Chapel, 5916 Cresthaven Lane, Toledo, OH 43614, on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at 2:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Ohio Living Home Hospice, Cherry Street Mission Ministries or to a in Jean's memory.
www.NewcomerToledo.com
Published in The Blade on Oct. 23, 2019