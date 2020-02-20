|
Martha (White) Krzyminski
Martha (White) Krzyminski, 93, of Toledo, Ohio, passed away at Hospice of Northwest Ohio on February 14, 2020. She was born on August 14, 1926, in Sandusky, Ohio, to Melville and Martha White. She was the youngest of eight children. On February 7, 1948, she married Harry L. Krzyminski. They were married for 37 years, and their union led to five children. She retired after more than 30 years of work as a waitress at the Northwood Villa. Making crafts, spending winters in Florida, and feeding family and friends brought her great joy. In addition, she was an avid Detroit Tigers fan.
She was preceded in death by her parents; four brothers; three sisters; a son, Steve; a daughter, Sue; and her husband.
Martha is survived by three of her children, Joe (Nancy) Krzyminski, Rick Krzyminski, and Marcia (Denny) DuBell. Her legacy will continue on through her 7 granddaughters and 10 great grandchildren.
The family would like to extend appreciation to the special men and women of Hospice of Northwest Ohio for the care that they provided for Martha during her final weeks. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Northwest Ohio. Envelopes will be available at the memorial or donations can be submitted on the website: www.hospicenwo.org
Family will be receiving guests from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, February 21, 2020, at Newcomer Funeral Home - West Sylvania Chapel, 3655 King Road, Toledo, Ohio 43617 (419 392 9500). Funeral Services will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 22, 2020, at the Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery.
Published in The Blade on Feb. 20, 2020