(News story) Martha M. Foster, a stained-glass artist and teacher devoted to her medium, the Toledo Stained Glass Guild, and the friendships she made there, died Aug. 19 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Perrysburg Township. She was 95.
She was in ill health since February, her daughter Sandie Sanford said. Until age 94, Mrs. Foster tended her lawn and garden - mowing, planting, mulching, watering.
"To have that beauty to look at every day was glorious to her," her daughter said. "That yard was her sanctuary."
Mrs. Foster became a stained-glass artist in the 1970s and was a 45-year member of the stained-glass guild at what is now Toledo Botanical Garden.
"She was a devoted and very loved member," said Barbara Miller, a friend and guild member.
Working in a home studio or at the guild, Mrs. Foster created stained-glass pieces from patterns or of her own design.
She depicted a relative's horse in stained glass. She created smaller pieces or stained glass that could replace a window panel - poppies in red; irises in blue-purple.
"She did some beautiful work," her daughter said. "She was quite an artist."
And she savored laboring to reveal the beauty - the designing, pattern making, cutting, grinding.
"She liked every part of it," her daughter said.
Mrs. Foster was the guild's class scheduler. She also taught multiple levels of classes at the guild, from beginners on.
"She got a kick out of that, to have someone walk out of our studio with a finished piece," Miss Miller said.
Mrs. Foster helped out at the twice yearly art sale put on by the organizations in the botanical garden's Artist Village.
"She was an absolute ray of sunshine - her smile; she always wanted to help everybody," said Jean Harler, a friend and a stained-glass guild member. "She was so positive, and you were always happy to see her."
Mrs. Foster was born April 24, 1925, in Bowling Green to Minnie Blanche and Clifford Otley. She was a 1943 graduate of Bowling Green High School. Afterward, she did secretarial work for the Spicer division of Dana Corp. in Toledo, during World War II.
After marriage, as her husband, Robert Foster, attended Ohio State University, Mrs. Foster worked for the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio in Columbus.
Her husband became chief industrial engineer for the Libbey-Owens-Ford Co. in Rossford. Along the way, the family moved as he took assignments in West Virginia and Shreveport, La., where Mrs. Foster worked for the dean of Centenary College.
"She liked the Southern charm and hospitality. She liked the friendships she made. She continued those friendships. She fit right in with that hospitality," her daughter said.
She played host to her family's Thanksgiving and Christmas gatherings until she was 94. "She loved putting on the dinners and cooking them herself," her daughter said.
Back north, the family settled in South Toledo and, from 1972-89, Mrs. Foster was secretary to the store manager at Montgomery Ward in Southwyck Shopping Center.
She and Robert Foster married Nov. 27, 1946. He died Sept. 12, 2007.
Surviving are her daughters Susan Ballard, Sandie Sanford, and Sallie Briggs; five grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will begin at noon Thursday in Deck-Hanneman Funeral Home, Bowling Green, with visitation after 10 a.m.
The family suggests tributes to the mission fund of Calvary Church, Maumee.
This is a news story by Mark Zaborney. Contact him at mzaborney@theblade.com
or 419-724-6182.