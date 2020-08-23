Martha Mae FosterMartha Mae Foster, 95, of Toledo, Ohio, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, August 19, 2020. She was born April 24th, 1925, to the late Clifford and Minnie Blanche (Van Marter) Otley. She Married Robert Foster on November 27th, 1946, and they were married for 59 years until he passed away on September 12th, 2007. Martha was known for her warm and abundant energy, loving kindness, generosity, magnetic personality, and contagious smile. She was a lover of art and had a flair for style herself, creatively curating both her gardens and her home into welcoming masterpieces.She designed, planted, transplanted, watered, trimmed, and mulched the yard of her home with a quiet pride. Did you know she mowed her own lawn up til her 94th birthday? The soil and the sun were her sanctuary. She, as an artist herself, was a member of the Toledo Stained Glass Guild at the Toledo Botanical Gardens for 45 years, where she shared her passion with others, teaching her craft, and making many lifelong friends. Our world around us was decorated with her creations, and they will always shine a shade of her beauty forever. If you were lucky enough to be given one of Martha's pieces of art, you know she had a special touch.Martha enjoyed hosting the family holiday celebrations, and watched as the family grew over her life. She was confident, and strong, and went fearlessly into the kingdom of heaven, though she will before forever loved, and deeply missed by her friends and family left behind.Memorial Contributions may be gifted in Martha's Honor to the Calvary Church of Mamee's Mission Fund, where she chose to worship her Lord and Savior.Martha is survived by her daughters, Susan (Jim) Ballard of Texas, Sandie Sanford of Toledo, Ohio and Sallie Briggs of Arizona; grandchildren, Christopher (Amy), Mathew (Courtney), Haley, Luke & Lindsay; great-grandchildren, Nate, Will, and Jackson; and her beloved cat, Betsy. Martha was preceded in death by her husband, Robert; siblings, Wayne Otley, June Gillespie, Harry Otley; grandson, Kelly.Visitation for Martha will be held on August 27, 2020, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of her funeral service at 12:00 p.m. in Deck-Hanneman Funeral Home & Crematory, 1460 W. Wooster Street, Bowling Green, Ohio 43402. Interment will immediately follow at Oak Grove Cemetery in Bowling Green. Hanneman Family Funeral Homes is honored to serve Martha's family and encourage those to share a fond memory or condolence by visiting