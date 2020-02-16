|
|
Martha May Passalacqua
Martha May Passalacqua was born 99 years ago on December 6, 1920 in Toledo to Clarence and Maybelle Klotz. She graduated from McKinley grade school and Devilbis high school. She married Virgil Yarger with whom she had three children. She married her second husband, Louis "Louie" Passalacqua, in New York in 1952 and they had one child. Louie's army service took them to Texas, Italy and Colorado and then back to Toledo in 1967. During her long life, Martha worked several jobs including Grant's department store (New York) and in Toledo the Autolite factory, Hinkle manufacturing, and 20 years on the office custodial staff of the University of Toledo. There she enjoyed talking to the students and staff, where she had her favorite professors. She retired from UT in 1985. In 1992, she and Louie moved to Phoenix, AZ where Louie passed away in 2008 after 56 years of marriage. Martha then moved back to her hometown area in Maumee.
During her final years, Martha enjoyed visits with family and attending family events, sitting outside on her swing watching the birds at her bird feeders, admiring her flower garden and talking to the neighbors. Inside she enjoyed sitting in her reclining chair by the big bay window, watching the neighbors and birds, reading, (especially romance novels), and watching her favorite shows including Lawrence Welk, Dancing with the Stars (where she would vote for her favorite) and the home improvement shows. Martha studied with Jehovah's Witnesses for many years and always looked forward to their visits and reading their literature.
When she finally had to use a walker to get around, her beloved cat "Tiger" (who was always by her side) would jump on the walker seat and go for a ride. She passed away peacefully in her home under Ohio Living Home Health and Hospice care on Friday, February 14 with her daughter-in-law, Ruthann at her side. Martha was preceded in death by her parents, her husbands, her siblings and their spouses (Helen Marguerite (William), Clarence "Bud" Klotz (Denise), and Alice Beemis (William), and her beloved niece, Kathy Rich. She is survived by her children, Joyce Warner (Dick), Lloyd Yarger, Virgil "Mickey" Yarger, and Paul Passalacqua (Ruthann); 13 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren and numerous great-great grandchildren. Martha was always concerned about the welfare of others and no one could visit without her asking "Can I get you something?"; that included her Maumee grandchildren who helped with anything she needed done and her caring neighbor Julie who brought over unlimited homemade meals throughout the years. The family is deeply grateful for the compassionate assistance Martha received from her health aids: Lisa, Leonette, Alexa, Reba, Heather and Laurie. We also want to thank the hospice aids and nurses, especially Julia, RN for their kind and professional care. We will miss you mom but are comforted by the hope of a resurrection (Acts 24:15). Rest…and soon we will all be together again, but this time in a Paradise earth.
The family will receive guests Saturday, February 22, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. at Newcomer- SW Chapel, 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd. (419-381-1900). Funeral Services will begin Saturday at 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
To leave a special message for Martha's family, please visit:
www.NewcomerToledo.com
Published in The Blade from Feb. 16 to Feb. 19, 2020