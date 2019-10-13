Home

Thos Shepherd & Son
125 S Church St
Hendersonville, NC 28793
(828)693-3435
Martha Pusey

Martha Swank McCloud Pusey, 92, of Hendersonville, NC, passed away on Sunday, September 1, 2019.

Born in Oak Park, Illinois, Martha was the daughter of the late Joseph E. and Janice S. McCloud.

She was predeceased by her husband, Walter W. Pusey and brother, John E. McCloud.

Martha was a graduate of Tiffin Columbian High School and Illinois Wesleyan University; she was a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority.

A former resident of Waterville, Ohio, Martha was a home economics teacher in the Anthony Wayne School District and a member of the Waterville United Methodist Church.

The Puseys moved to Hendersonville, NC in 1989.

Her survivors include sons, Walter M. Pusey and his wife, Jeanne Anderson of Flat Rock, North Carolina, John W. Pusey and his wife, Annie Read of Yachats, Oregon, and daughter, Melissa L. Pusey Jackson and her husband, Marvin Jackson of Corvallis, Oregon; grandchildren, Wesley Pusey, Caleb Pusey, Anne Pusey, Jacob Pusey, Nathan Jackson, Kirk Jackson and great granddaughter, Emma Pusey.

Memorials may be made to the Carolina Village Employee Appreciation Fund at Carolina Village, 600 Carolina Village Road, Hendersonville, NC 28792. An online register book is available for family and friends by visiting www.thosshepherd.com.

Published in The Blade from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2019
