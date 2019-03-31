Home

Marsh & Marsteller Funeral Homes
110 Main Street
Luckey, OH 43443-0006
(419) 833-4011
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Marsh Funeral Home
201 West Main Street
Woodville, OH
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Woodville United Methodist Church
Woodville, OH
Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Woodville United Methodist Church
Woodville, OH
Martha R. Stumpf

Martha R. Stumpf, age 93 of Pemberville, OH passed away Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at her home in Otterbein Senior Life, Pemberville. S

Family and friends will be received from 6-8 p.m., Monday, April 1, 2019, at the Marsh Funeral Home, 201 West Main Street, Woodville, OH. Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m., Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at Woodville United Methodist Church, in Woodville, with additional visitation from 10 a.m. until time of service. Interment will be in Westwood Cemetery, Woodville. There will be a bereavement luncheon served in the church fellowship hall immediately following the cemetery committal service. Memorials may take the form of contributions to: Woodville United Methodist Church (Missions) or Otterbein Senior Life. Those wishing to express a word of encouragement or share a memory or photo may do so at www.marshfuneralhomes.com.

Published in The Blade from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2019
