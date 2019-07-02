Home

The House of Day Funeral Service - Toledo
2550 Nebraska Ave.
Toledo, OH 43607
419-534-2550
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
The House of Day Funeral Service - Toledo
2550 Nebraska Ave.
Toledo, OH 43607
Wake
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
The House of Day Funeral Service - Toledo
2550 Nebraska Ave.
Toledo, OH 43607
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
The House of Day Funeral Service - Toledo
2550 Nebraska Ave.
Toledo, OH 43607
Martha Williams


1930 - 2019
Martha Williams Obituary
Martha Williams

Martha Belle Williams, 88, of Toledo, Ohio, passed away June 25, 2019, in her home. She was preceded in death by her sons, Robert A. Williams, Jr, Glenn R. Williams and Jimmie L. Williams. She leaves to cherish her memories son, Marvin Williams; daughters, Dora J. Miles, Joetta Jones, Carlene Daniels and Marietta Gaston; and a host of grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 2, 2019, from 4-6:00pm. Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at 11:00 AM, preceded by a 10:00 AM Wake, all at The House of Day Funeral Service.

www.houseofday.com
Published in The Blade from July 2 to July 3, 2019
