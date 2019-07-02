|
Martha Williams
Martha Belle Williams, 88, of Toledo, Ohio, passed away June 25, 2019, in her home. She was preceded in death by her sons, Robert A. Williams, Jr, Glenn R. Williams and Jimmie L. Williams. She leaves to cherish her memories son, Marvin Williams; daughters, Dora J. Miles, Joetta Jones, Carlene Daniels and Marietta Gaston; and a host of grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 2, 2019, from 4-6:00pm. Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at 11:00 AM, preceded by a 10:00 AM Wake, all at The House of Day Funeral Service.
Published in The Blade from July 2 to July 3, 2019