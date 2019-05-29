Martilla Rosselette Miller



Martilla Rosselette Miller of Temperance, MI died peacefully in her home at the age of 104 on May 26, 2019 surrounded by her loving family with the assistance of Hospice of Great Lakes Caring.



"Marty" was born September 12, 1914 in Indianapolis, Indiana to Eunice C. (Ullom) and Clarence De Mond. She lived with her husband and children in Toledo, Ohio and later moved to Temperance, MI where she spent the remainder of her life. She was a passionate salesperson and started her first photography business on Central Avenue near the Toledo Hospital and later managed the photography studio at Hudson's Department Store. She especially enjoyed photographing children and animals. One of her favorite activities was reading. Marty read (listened) to at least one novel a week.



Her greatest joy was her family. She focused on being sure each family member had whatever it was he or she needed. She enjoyed spending time organizing and participating in the many family outings and get-togethers.



Martilla loved the Lord and her church family. She was known to sing songs of praise throughout her day. She was a long-term member of the former Hampton Park Christian Church Toledo, OH. She delivered the weekly floral arrangements from the sanctuary to shut ins, hospitals, and nursing homes. For the past several years she has been a member of the Compelled Church of Temperance MI.



Martilla was preceded in death by her husband Otto J. Miller from Wauseon, Ohio whom she married in 1948; her sisters, Genevieve (Dutch) Shank and Violet (Ed) Danford of Rossford, Laura (Ted) Mominee of Oregon, Ohio, Clarice De Mond of Lorain, Paul (Marge) De Mond of Delta and two half-brothers.



Marty is survived by her children Sharon Langefeld, David Miller, M.D, and Deborah Mattin, PhD, RN; grandchildren, Michelle Langefeld, Jeffrey Mattin, Melissa Heslep, and Katherine Miller; great-grandchildren, Olivia, Isabella, and Sophia Mattin. She is also survived by many cousins, nephews, and nieces all of whom have been a very important part of her life.



Friends and family are invited to call at the Urbanski's Bedford Funeral Chapel, 8300 Lewis Avenue, Temperance, MI 48182 (734-847-3841) on Friday May 31, 2019 from 5-8 PM. The funeral will be held Saturday June 1, 2019 at Compelled Church, 8970 Jackman Road, Temperance, MI 48182. Additional viewing time will be from 9:30-11:00 AM followed by a Christian celebration of her life at 11:00AM. Following the service, a luncheon will be served at the church. A graveside prayer and interment will start at about 2:30PM at the Wauseon Union Cemetery located on West Elm (State Route 2) on the west side of Wauseon. Those attending the celebration of life service are encouraged to either continue fellowship at the church luncheon or meet at the gravesite following the luncheon.



The family wishes to thank Hospice of Great Lakes for their care, Charlotte for her years of faithful and loving care of "Miss Daisy", Pastor Nate Elarton and the congregation for their support and friendship. Memorials may be directed to a or the Compelled Church.



Published in The Blade on May 29, 2019