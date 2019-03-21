Home

First St John's Lutheran Chr
2471 Seaman St
Toledo, OH 43605
Memorial service
Sunday, Mar. 24, 2019
2:00 PM
First St. John's Lutheran Church
2471 Seamen St
Toledo, OH
Marty Britsch, 66, of Toledo, Ohio died February 25, 2019. He was a graduate of Oberlin College with a Major in Music. His entire life revolved around music which included vocal singing, piano and organ performing. His most recent employer was the First St. John's Lutheran church in Toledo.

He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Barbara Britsch of Toledo and brother David of New York City.

A Memorial service will be held at 2:00 on Sunday, March 24 at First St. John's Lutheran Church, 2471 Seamen St., Toledo, Ohio. Memorials can be sent to the First St. John's Lutheran Church.

Published in The Blade on Mar. 21, 2019
