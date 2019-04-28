Martin C. Nagy



Martin C Nagy Sr., 86, of East Toledo and Oregon, went home to be with the Lord Saturday, April 27, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Marty was born in Ogden Center, Michigan on June 30, 1932. He was a US Navy Seabee during the Korean War, of which he was very proud. Marty and his son Bill spent many Veterans Days' eating at various restaurants in Oregon on their well-deserved military discounts. On August 24, 1963, he married the love of his life, Judith Reichler. Marty worked as a machinist for General Electric Apparatus shop on Dearborn and Seaman for 37 years and 3 years as a consultant. He was a dedicated family man, loved camping, sports, and attending his grandchildren's activities. Marty loved work and using math to solve real life problems.



He is survived by his children, Martin Jr. (Trudy), Bill (Christie), Christopher (Crystal) and Susan Garver (Bill); grandchildren, Erin, Sara, Ethan, Will, Josh, Alex, Cassie, Gabe, Annabelle and Lorelei; sister, Theresa Danishovski; sister- in- law, Nancy Nagy; brother-in-law, Jim and Mary Beth Reichler; great aunt, Marilyn Potts; dear friend, Richard Bachmayer; along with the residents and staff of Landings of Oregon. Marty was preceded in death by his beloved wife Judy and daughter Linda. We remember fondly his parents Frank and Mary; brothers, Frank, Andy, Johnny and Joe; brother- in- law, Steve Danishovski; sister, Mary (Frank) Cser; mother and father in law, Marguerite and William Reichler; brother-in-law and sister- in-law, Bill and Carol (McCormick) Reichler; nieces Pat and Nancy; nephew, John; and dear friend, Carl Bachmayer.



The family will receive friends at the Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Oregon Chapel, 440 S. Coy Road on Thursday, May 2, 2019 from 1:00pm – 8:00pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, May 3, 2019 at 11:00 am in St. Ignatius Catholic Church, 212 N. Stadium Road, Oregon, where the family will greet friends beginning at 10:00am. Interment: St. Ignatius Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the Northwood VFW or the . The family wishes to thank the staff of Landings of Oregon for their heartfelt hard work helping Marty for the past 2 years. They also wish to acknowledge the staff of Orchard Villa for making his final days comfortable; their attention to detail and hospitality to our family was incredibly compassionate and caring.



www.egglestonmeinert.com





Published in The Blade from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2019