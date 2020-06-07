Martin Frederick Daly
Martin Frederick Daly, 66, of New London, Ohio, passed away peacefully on June 3, 2020, after a courageous battle with brain cancer.
Marty was born and raised in Toledo, Ohio, and was a 1971 graduate of Central Catholic High School. Always mechanically and technically-inclined, he worked for many years in appliance repair and computer programming until hearing the call to pastoral ministry. He studied at Winebrenner Theological Seminary in Findlay and earned a Master of Divinity degree in 2008.
Since 2004, Marty proudly served as pastor at Ruggles Church in New London, OH. Marty had a passion for sharing his faith, caring for others, and studying the Bible in its original languages. He encouraged and led many students in their studies of Greek and Hebrew and carried his Hebrew Psalter with him most of his days.
Marty will be remembered for his devout faith, selfless service to others, and humble brilliance and wisdom. He lived his life with intentional simplicity. He was an avid runner and enjoyed bee-keeping and helping his community members with their farm chores.
Marty was preceded in death by his beloved son, Michael; sisters, Kathleen Daly and Mary Beth Lundgren; and his parents, Helen (Leasor) and Samuel Daly. He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Cathy (Weaver) Daly; and his children, Joel (Bess) Daly of Goshen, IN and Anna (Jesse) Daly Kauffman of Ann Arbor, MI. He is also survived by his siblings, Joseph (Jill) Daly, Trudy Desmond, Eileen (Rick) Jesionowski; twin sister, Margaret Ostrowski; as well as his parents-in-law, Oscar and Diana Weaver; sister-in-law, Gwen Carlomagno. Grandpa Marty was loved dearly by five grandchildren who will cherish his memory.
The family wishes to express sincere gratitude to the neurosurgery and oncology teams at the University of Toledo Medical Center and to Southern Care Hospice. In light of COVID-19 public health measures, a memorial service will be scheduled and announced at a later date. Memorial donations may be directed to the Ruggles Church, 1364 US 224, New London, OH 44851. The staff at Eastman Funeral Home, New London assisted the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.eastmanfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Blade from Jun. 7 to Jun. 9, 2020.