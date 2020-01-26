Home

Radel Funeral & Cremation Service
650 Neeb Rd
Cincinnati, OH 45233
(513) 451-8800
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
9:30 AM
St. Simon Church
825 Pontius Road
Cincinnati, OH
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
10:30 PM
St. Simon Church
825 Pontius Road
Cincinnati, OH
Martin J. Rowan


1929 - 2020
Martin J. Rowan Obituary
Martin J. Rowan

Martin J. Rowan, age 90, passed away on January 23, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Myrtle (Nee: Hartford) of 67 years. "Marty" was born December 14, 1929, in Toledo Ohio. He is the father of four children, Martin, Thomas, Beth (Bob) Kiesler, the late and Mary Anne. He is also the grandfather of Tommy Rowan, Katherine Rowan, Christopher Rowan, Doug (Cara) Kiesler, Amy (John) Bailey, Brian (Britta) Kiesler. Martin had 6 great grandchildren. Martin was a devout family man and Catholic.

In lieu of flowers, please send any memorial donations to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 4420 Carver Woods Dr., Cincinnati, OH 45242. Visitation will be held on Saturday, January 25th, at St. Simon Church, 825 Pontius Road, Cincinnati, OH 45233, from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. Radel Funeral Home serving the family, 513-451-8800 or www.radelfuneral.com

Published in The Blade from Jan. 26 to Jan. 27, 2020
