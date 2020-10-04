Martin Knestrick
Martin Knestrick, better known as "Marty", age 53, lost his five year battle with Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma on September 28, 2020, at Centennial Medical Center in Nashville, TN.
Marty was born on March 20, 1967, in Toledo, Ohio, to his mother, Joan (David) Knestrick Guy, and his late father, Ronald Knestrick. Marty was artistically inclined not only with a pencil, but also a craftsman with wood and tools. He took a great deal of pride in his auto-body work. Marty had a memorable sense of humor and a love for NASCAR, especially Dale Earnhardt Sr. He had a special place in his heart for his dogs. Marty will be remembered for his compassionate heart and his willingness to lend a hand to anyone who needed it.
The family will celebrate Marty's life in private at a later date.
Marty is survived by his wife, Julie Knestrick of Waynesboro, TN; sister, Denise (Steve) Young of Hoschton, GA. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Marty was preceded in death by his brother, Matthew Knestrick.
