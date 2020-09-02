Martin "Marty" Kutnyak



Marty Kutnyak passed away on August 11, 2020 in The Villages, FL, just shy of his 91st birthday. He was a man who made the best out of every day and told his family, "I lived a good life". Marty was born and grew up in Milwaukee, WI with his six younger siblings. His life journeys took him all around the world, but he remained a loyal Wisconsinite and steadfast fan of the Green Bay Packers through his final days.



As a young man, Marty was drafted into the army and proudly served his country in the Korean War, where he achieved the rank of Sargent and was the Commander of a tank battalion. He returned to Milwaukee after declining officer training school to pursue his dream of attending college. Marty earned a Bachelor's Degree at The University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee and then quickly relocated to Chicago after receiving a Scholarship for Graduate Studies. He earned his Master's Degree from Northwestern University through a collaborative program with The University of Chicago. He began his career as a Speech Pathologist and Audiologist. An opportunity to become the Executive Director of the Toledo Hearing and Speech Center brought him to Toledo, OH. Years later he made a career change as a Licensed Social Worker and worked in the area of chemical dependency, where his focus was supporting teenagers. He always strived to make a difference in the lives of those with whom he worked.



As Marty's professional accolades grew, so did his family. He took great pride in becoming a father to his three daughters. His joy grew as he became a grandfather and in recent years, he lit up with every moment he had with his great-grandchildren. He was thrilled to be able to celebrate his 90th birthday with family near and far.



Fate brought Marty to Toledo, where he met and married his loving wife of 35 years, Darlene. Marty and Darlene built their life together in Toledo, but also created many fond memories at their lake home in Michigan. As retirement approached, they searched for the perfect community and found that in The Villages, FL, which Marty described as an "Adult Disney". They spent their time with friends and were avid golfers. Marty was still putting and playing a hole or two in recent years. Marty and Darlene also greatly enjoyed traveling and went on 20 cruises together.



Marty was actively involved in the Honor Flight organization the past few years and was recently recognized for his service and sacrifice for our country. He was a proud Veteran and prominently displayed his medals at home. He was thankful to come full circle on his experiences and gladly shared stories about his time in the Army.



Marty will be greatly missed by friends and family, but his legacy lives on through the memories he leaves behind. He is survived by his wife, Darlene; daughters, Mary Ellen Jones (Mike), Polly Guisinger (Kent) and Susan Seibert; grandchildren, Garrett, Julia and Griffin Jones, Anthony and Stephanie Maroun, David Redlin, Amanda Panaretos and Hannah McCray; great-Grandchildren, Braylon, Roman, August, Penelope, Wyatt, Mabel, Pauly and Wren; Darlene's sons, Tom, Mike (deceased), Mark (deceased) Kelley; daughter-in-law, Karen; grandchildren, Rachel A Salahat, Emily Goebel, David, Seth and Erin Kelley and 5 great grandchildren; sisters, Laverne Schaning and Joni King and many nieces and nephews.



Preceded in death by his parents, Martin & Dorothy Kutnyak; brothers, Dan, Tommy and Larry Kutnyak and sister, Marilyn Schaning.



The family will gather for a small private memorial service.



In Marty's memory, gifts may be made to the Honor Flight Network.





