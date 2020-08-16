1/1
Martin Pirolli
1949 - 2020
Martin Pirolli

Martin Pirolli, 70, died Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Perrysburg. He was born September 24, 1949. Marty was a graduate of Waite High School and worked for the City of Toledo for 37 years. Marty was very active in the VFW Post #4906, serving as Commander for many terms. Marty was loved by all for his gentle and quick wit. He loved deer hunting with his good friends and visiting the deer at Maumee Bay State Park.

Marty is survived by Toni, his loving wife of 43 years; his daughter, Nicole (Russell) Poe; step-grandchild, Lindsey; brother-in-law, Al Cheatham; sister-in-law, Connie Szollosi; many nieces and nephews; many great- nieces and nephews; great-great-nieces and nephews; cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Martin and Dorothy (Swanson) Pirolli; sisters Carol Cheatham and Rosemary Hornyak.

Family and friends may visit Freck Funeral Chapel, 1155 S. Wynn Road, Oregon, OH 43616, on Thursday, August 20, 2020, from 1:00 PM until 3:00 PM where military funeral services will be held at 3:00 PM. Memorial contributions may be made to the family.

www.freckchapel.com


Published in The Blade from Aug. 16 to Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
20
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Freck Funeral Chapel
AUG
20
Funeral service
03:00 PM
Freck Funeral Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Freck Funeral Chapel
1155 South Wynn Road
Oregon, OH 43616
(419) 693-9304
