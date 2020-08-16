Martin PirolliMartin Pirolli, 70, died Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Perrysburg. He was born September 24, 1949. Marty was a graduate of Waite High School and worked for the City of Toledo for 37 years. Marty was very active in the VFW Post #4906, serving as Commander for many terms. Marty was loved by all for his gentle and quick wit. He loved deer hunting with his good friends and visiting the deer at Maumee Bay State Park.Marty is survived by Toni, his loving wife of 43 years; his daughter, Nicole (Russell) Poe; step-grandchild, Lindsey; brother-in-law, Al Cheatham; sister-in-law, Connie Szollosi; many nieces and nephews; many great- nieces and nephews; great-great-nieces and nephews; cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Martin and Dorothy (Swanson) Pirolli; sisters Carol Cheatham and Rosemary Hornyak.Family and friends may visit Freck Funeral Chapel, 1155 S. Wynn Road, Oregon, OH 43616, on Thursday, August 20, 2020, from 1:00 PM until 3:00 PM where military funeral services will be held at 3:00 PM. Memorial contributions may be made to the family.