Martin Sherman "Marty" Weirich
1951 - 2020
Martin "Marty" Sherman Weirich

Martin "Marty" Sherman Weirich was born on September 9, 1951 in Port Clinton, OH. He left this world to be with his Savior on June 14, 2020.

Marty was preceded in death by his father, Rollin Sherman Paul Weirich; and his sister, Sandra Weirich.

Marty is survived by his wife, Ernestine "Tina"; daughters, Julia (Jeffrey) Fortinberry and Heatherbea Weirich; sons, Paul (Sharon) Weirich and Tyler (Heather) Weirich; grandchildren, Andrew, Alex (Hannah), Avery, Penelope and Collin; great-grandchild Colton; mother, Beatrice Elizabeth Weirich; sisters, Brenda Lewis, Rita Hall, Linda Vore, and Victoria (Mike) Louy; brothers, Thomas Weirich and Terry (Terri) Weirich; and many extended family members.

Marty grew up in Northwest Ohio and Southeast Michigan. He graduated from Bedford High School in 1970 and Rets Institute of Technology in 1976. Marty was an ASE certified automobile technician and worked as a mechanic by trade. He started his owned business, TMT Trucking, as well as drove his own semi-truck. Prior to his retirement, he also repaired semi-trucks and trailers. His favorite pastimes were fishing and watching sci-fi TV/movies. He also enjoyed celebrating the Fourth of July with family and friends by having a fireworks display.

His memorial service will be held at Calvary Church, 1360 Conant St., Maumee, Ohio on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at 10 a.m. All current health safety measures will be adhered.


Published in The Blade from Sep. 6 to Sep. 8, 2020.
Memorial service
10:00 AM
Calvary Church
