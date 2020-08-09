Martin Theodore "Marty" ModrowskiMartin Theodore "Marty" Modrowski, age 78, of Toledo, passed away Tuesday, August 4, 2020, at ProMedica Toledo Hospital. He was born November 14, 1941, in Toledo, OH, to Theodore and Loretta (Tarkon) Modrowski. Marty was a graduate of St. John the Baptist Grade School and Macomber High School. He was employed as a maintenance welder for the Ford Motor Co. Stamping Plant in Maumee, OH, for over 31 years, retiring in 2007. He was a Veteran of the U.S. Navy. An avid outdoorsman, Marty enjoyed archery, trap and skeet shooting, fishing, camping, and hunting. He was a member of the Mudjaw Bowman Archery Club, Adams Conservation Club, and Forks Conservation Club.Marty is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Sharon (Peters) Modrowski; sons, Marty (Deb) and Bob (Ana) Modrowski; grandchildren, Crosby Modrowski, Taylor Christy, Hunter Modrowski, and Faith Modrowski; sisters, Connie Kuyoth and Mary (Bill) Woodworth; brother, Paul (Brenda) Modrowski; and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Charles "Buck" Modrowski.A graveside committal service with Military Honors led by the VFW 606 Burial Corps will be held on Saturday, August 15, at 11 a.m. in Toledo Memorial Park Cemetery. Those attending the service are asked to meet in the parking lot at 11 a.m. and Please - wear a mask and follow social distancing guidelines.In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Cherry Street Mission. Arrangements were entrusted to Sujkowski Funeral Home Northpointe, 419-476-9176. Condolences may be shared with the family at